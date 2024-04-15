‘Tamron Hall’ Show Renewed for Sixth Season

Disney Entertainment Television/Jeff Neira

Tamron Hall and her syndicated talk show will be back for a sixth season!

She announced the news on “Tamron Hall,” telling viewers, “Tam Fam, I have exciting news to share… it’s official: Season 6 of the ‘Tamron Hall’ show starts September 3, because of you! I am so proud.”

The crowd clapped and cheered and she gushed, “We’ve done this show from my studio, from my home, on the road… none of it would have been possible, not a single episode, not a second, not a minute without you, the Tam Fam, so thank you so much!”