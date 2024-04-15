Television April 15, 2024
‘Tamron Hall’ Show Renewed for Sixth Season
Tamron Hall and her syndicated talk show will be back for a sixth season!
She announced the news on “Tamron Hall,” telling viewers, “Tam Fam, I have exciting news to share… it’s official: Season 6 of the ‘Tamron Hall’ show starts September 3, because of you! I am so proud.”
The crowd clapped and cheered and she gushed, “We’ve done this show from my studio, from my home, on the road… none of it would have been possible, not a single episode, not a second, not a minute without you, the Tam Fam, so thank you so much!”
She added in a statement, “From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow!. Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful.”