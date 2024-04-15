‘RHOM’ Star Alexia Nepola’s Husband Todd Files for Divorce

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola, 56, and husband Todd, 51, are going their separate ways.

Page Six reports Todd filed for divorce on April 11 after two years of marriage.

In the docs, he claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The reality star and real estate broker do have a prenup, which was signed, Dec. 10, 2021, less than a week before their wedding.

The nuptials had been postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Alexia was previously married to Pedro Rosello from 1992 to 1996, and they share sons Frankie and Peter. She was then wed to Herman Echevarria in 2004, but they split in 2015. He died in 2016 after suffering a heart attack.