‘Heartstopper’ Actor Bradley Riches & Scott Johnston Engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bradley Riches and Scott Johnston are ready to say “I do”!

The “Heartstopper” actor and Johnston shared the happy news on Instagram this week, alongside some adorable engagement photos featuring a heart made of petals.

Instagram

Riches, 22, wrote, “Erm…YES! 🤍 I never thought I’d find someone who’s gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved. I love you endlessly 💍.”

Capital FM reports Scott surprised Bradley with the proposal, and notes they started dating in 2021.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bradley’s “Heartstopper” co-stars congratulated the couple in the comments.

Corinna Brown wrote, “AHHHH OMG OMG CONGRATSSSSS BBYSSSSSS 🥰🥰🥰” and Leila Khan shared, “Omg😍🔥.”

Bel Priestley posted, “Omg congratulations!!!!!” and Jack Barton commented, “Waaaaa congratulations Bradley!”

Yasmin Finney dropped a red heart emoji.