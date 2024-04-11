Kyle Richards on Cathartic ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ & Her ‘RHOBH’ Future (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” talked to Kyle Richards as she stepped out for the An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser, benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Kyle spoke about how the family drama with her separation from Mauricio Umansky played out on Season 2 of “Buying Beverly Hills” and why it was “cathartic” to talk about it with their daughters.

Richards explained, “In an odd sort of way it was a little bit cathartic… Actually, more than a little, actually having to talk about it on the show because nobody wanted to. We certainly didn’t want to address it… Being forced to do so did open the things that did need to be addressed.”

Plus, she says of Mauricio, “We are good friends. We get along and no matter what, we are always going to be family.”

Kyle said she’s “taking time to process” after a tough season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” before deciding on what’s next.

“I’m taking the time to process where I’m at in my life and what I want to do next, so we’ll see.”