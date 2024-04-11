'90 Day Fiancé': Ashley Is Over Manuel Being Hangry! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” with Ashley and Manuel.

In the clip, Ashley is over Manuel’s grumpiness and explains to him that “hangry” means, “When someone is so hungry, that the person gets angry.”

He tells her, “Yes, that’s me.”

Ashley is frustrated, telling the cameras that she’s ready for her New York vacation, but Manuel is having a “full-on tantrum, because he’s hungry.”

She then gets out her cards to see if their New York vacation is going to go well.

Ashley pulls two cards that are upside down, which typically indicates you will get the opposite result of whatever is on the card.

They get the three of Pentacles, which Ashley says is usually about “working together,” except theirs is upside down.

She also turns over the upside-down Page of Cups card, which usually signifies “irrational emotion.”