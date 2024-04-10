Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian posted a sweet photo of baby Rocky while enjoying a spring break trip to Turks and Caicos

The pic popped up in a carousel on Instagram, showing the little guy’s adorable foot.

It appears Kourtney and Rocky were enjoying a little pool time when the photo was snapped.

Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed Rocky on November 1.

Other pics included Kourtney posing at sunset and shots of the resort, and a delicious looking breakfast.

Kardashian also shared photos of herself taking a dip in the ocean wearing a bikini.

In the caption, she poked fun at sister Kim Kardashian, who melted down in Season 6 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” over losing an earring while out for a swim.

At the time, Kourtney told her, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Now, on Instagram, Kourtney wrote, “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” and her mom Kris Jenner replied back in the comments, “Kourtney there are people that are dying ….”

Kourtney also used the same bikini pics to send a message to women on Instagram Stories.

She shared, “Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting.”