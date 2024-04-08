Scotty McCreery Praises Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: ‘She’s Crushing It’

Scotty McCreery is dishing on his upcoming album “Rise and Fall,” with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis.

He also opened up about being a dad, competing on “American Idol,” and his thoughts on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.”

McCreery, the multi-platinum selling artist — with five back-to-back No. 1s — declared “Rise and Fall” his “favorite album” he’s created so far, explaining “I couldn’t have made this record without the rises and the falls. I went through it all.”

The 13-track project includes previously released tracks, “Slow Dance,” “Cab in a Solo,” Can’t Pass the Bar,” “Red Letter Blueprint,” as well as, “Love Like This,” an ode to his firstborn, with the whole album a reflection of his “ups and downs and all-arounds.”

Scotty and wife Gabi welcomed son Avery in 2022, and he told Alecia being a dad is “the coolest thing ever” and “life’s greatest blessing.”

The country star, 30, reflected on winning the 10th season of “American Idol” at 17, and his experience with judges Steven Tyler, Randy Jackson and Jennifer Lopez, saying they were fantastic to work with.

While McCreery is content and seemingly doubling down on his classic modern style of music, he leaves the door open, welcoming others like the much buzzed-about Beyoncé and her recent release, “Cowboy Carter.”

“I love it. Country music is real people telling real stories, and everybody’s welcome.” He’s a devoted supporter, saying, “She’s crushing it. I got to work with her on ‘American Idol’ — she was one of our mentors,” sharing that she and her mom were complimentary of his music, telling him, “We just love you so much.”

He’s been a big Beyoncé fan ever since. “I don’t think she can do any wrong. Everything she touches turns to gold. My wife had her album playing in the car. I’m excited to see her representin’.”