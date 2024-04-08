MEGA

Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie, 29, and “Band of Brothers” actor Ross McCall, 48, are dating!

Last week, the two were spotted packing on the PDA while walking a dog in Los Angeles.

Along with holding hands, they were photographed kissing!

Before the sighting, they were posting flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

In February, Ross called Maggie a “beauty” on one of her posts!

It looks like they aren’t letting a 19-year age difference get in the way of their relationship.

Over 16 years ago, Ross popped the question to Jennifer Love Hewitt after two years of dating, but they split in 2009.

A source told People magazine, “They broke up over the holidays and have ended their engagement. They’re both really sad about this. Even their friends are surprised; they seemed really happy. Everyone just wants the best for both of them.”

He would later get engaged to Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi, but they split in 2022.

Maggie has appeared on Pat’s iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune” several times.

She even filled in for Vanna White as a “special letter toucher” in 2019 when Pat was undergoing surgery for a blocked intestine.