On Wednesday night, Dakota Fanning wore a Fendi Couture gown for the L.A. premiere of her new series “Ripley.”

"Extra's" Megan Ryte was at the L.A. premiere of her new series "Ripley," where she discussed the possibility of working with Denzel Washington again.

Dakota and Denzel first worked together on their 2004 film “Man on Fire,” and they recently reunited for “The Equalizer,” an experience she called “magical.”

Fanning “would be happy” to work on more projects with Washington in the future. She said, “Getting to work with him again, almost 20 years later, was so special. I was just thrilled that we got to do that. ‘Man on Fire’ is such a special movie to me.”

Dakota also had wonderful things to say about another Hollywood legend, Michelle Pfeiffer, whom she admires. She explained, “I’ve known Michelle Pfeiffer for pretty much my whole life. I think she’s a wonderful woman and actor and mother and all those things, and kind of really has prioritized her life in a really beautiful way.”

Fanning filmed “Ripley” in Italy, making sure to enjoy all the pasta available to her! She said, “We were filming in so many different regions… I would only eat certain things in certain regions, what they were sort of known for, and I had a whole plan in every city in my mind of what I was going to eat, and I did it to the fullest!”

Dakota stars as Marge — the character Gwyneth Paltrow played in the 1999 “The Talented Mr. Ripley” movie — but emphasized that while she’s a fan, what she’s doing is something separate.

Since the series is about conning, has Dakota been conned in real life? She answered, “I don’t think so. Maybe I’ve yet to find out… I hope not.”

Megan also chatted with Dakota’s co-star Andrew Scott, who admitted that he has been conned in real life!

Calling himself a “gullible boy,” Andrew explained, “I’ve been bank frauded… A woman on the street once told me that her son had been taken away and could I give her some money. Gave her some money anyway.”

Andrew plays a con man in “Ripley,” so he joked that he might have been “horribly miscast” for being a “bit naive” in real-life.

When Megan mentioned that Dakota has never been conned, Andrew replied, “She’s a smart cookie. She’s not some Irish boy here.”

Andrew didn’t do Method acting to prep for his role. He noted, “You’d be in dangerous territory if you did Method acting with this character because he’s a murderer, so that wouldn’t be a good way to go.”

“You just have to separate yourself… from the character,” Scott emphasized.