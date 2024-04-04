Anna Paquin Walks Red Carpet with a Cane Amid Health Issues

Getty Images

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer hit the red carpet in NYC Wednesday night for the premiere of their new film “A Bit of Light.”

The actress used a cane for assistance, telling People magazine “It hasn’t been easy,” amid a “difficult” two-year struggle with an undisclosed health issue. According to the magazine the medical complication has caused mobility and speech difficulties.

A source added that Anna is expected to make a full recovery.

“A Bit of Light” is a dramedy directed by Moyer and starring Paquin as a recovering alcoholic who moves in with her dad while co-parenting with her ex-husband and his new partner.

Anna gushed over Stephen, telling People, "He's my favorite person to play with," joking she wouldn’t work with him if he wasn’t a good director. "I'm not sentimental when it comes to work," she said with a laugh.

As for her character Ella, the actress shared, "Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned. We're all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of on some level repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down."

She continued, "It's very relatable because there's so many ways that people can get in their own way, or sort of learn to cope with trauma.”