Warner Bros. Television Group to Receive Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, will host its Annual Gala on Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York City.

The stars will be out as the gala honors entertainment professionals working in film, television, theater, music, and dance.

Among those highlighted will be the recipients of the Medal of Honor, created for those who enrich the entertainment community. The award was inaugurated on May 9, 1910, when it was first presented to President William Howard Taft.

This year’s honorees include, Sonia Friedman CBE, the Olivier- and Tony Award-winning producer; Seth MacFarlane, the founder of Fuzzy Door Productions and an award-winning writer, actor, director, producer, and singer; and Warner Bros. Television Group, led by Channing Dungey with Emmy-winning producers of scripted, unscripted, and animated programming.

The gala will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis, with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. dinner and tribute.

The evening will include special performances and presentations as guests come together to support the Fund’s programs that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and the entertainment industry nationwide.

Special guests will include Annette Bening, Maria Friedman and Liz Gillies. Warner Bros. talent will also be on hand to celebrate, including Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”), Cristo Fernández (“Ted Lasso”), Eric Bauza (“Bugs Bunny Builders”), Greta Onieogou (“All American”), Kola Bokinni (“Ted Lasso”), Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson (“The Bachelor”), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“Found”), Melissa Benoist (“The Girls on the Bus”), Michael Evans Behling (“All American”), and Shanola Hampton (“Found”).