Instagram

“Jersey Shore” star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is leveling up in her relationship with boyfriend Justin May!

On Monday, Sammi announced their engagement, which happened last month.

She wrote on Instagram, “Life update: Fiancé 3.16.24 The easiest question I’ve ever answered… happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever, and then some #Futurewifey #Engaged.”

Instagram

“[I] can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Giancola added.

She told her followers that the engagement announcement was “not an April Fools joke.”

Justin popped the question to Sammi with a round-cut diamond ring from Cozzi Jewelers.

Instagram

May wrote in his own Instagram post, “She said yes! Can’t wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! ❤️💍 can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

Earlier that day, Sammi’s co-star Vinny Guadagnino also announced that he was engaged, but that was an April Fools’ prank!

Sammi was previously engaged to Christian Biscardi, but they split in the summer of 2021.

In a TikTok video, Sammi confirmed their broken engagement. Giancola performed the Chopping Dance while questions and answers appeared on the screen. One question asked Sammi if she was single, and she answered yes.

Months later, she and Justin started dating.

Last year, Sammi made her reality TV comeback on Season 7 of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”!