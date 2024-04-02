Joe Flaherty, 'SCTV' Actor Who Was on 'Freaks & Geeks,' Dies at 82

Getty Images

Joe Flaherty, who wrote and performed on the Canadian series "SCTV" and earned a spot in TV-family history as the dad on the short-lived cult classic "Freaks and Geeks," died April 1. He was 82.

Flaherty's death was announced on social media on Monday by actor Joel Murray, who wrote simply, "We’ve lost another of my idols. RIP Joe Flaherty 1941-2024."

Flaherty was born Joseph O'Flaherty on June 21, 1941, in Pittsburgh. After a stint in the Air Force, he turned to theater, first in drama. After a move to Chicago, he plunged into the world of comedy, performing at Second City and making appearances on the radio show "National Lampoon Radio Hour" (1973-1974).

As an original "SCTV" cast member (1976-1984), he was known for outlandish characters like Sammy Maudlin, Big Jim McBob and Guy Caballero, and for dozens of celebrity impersonations.

Among his diverse credits, Flaherty popped up in a video used on Rush's Grace Under Pressure tour (1984) and gave memorable performances in films that included "1941" (1979), "Used Cars" (1980), "Stripes" (1981), "Heavy Metal" (1981), "Back to the Future Part II" (1989), and as Donald the Heckler in "Happy Gilmore" (1996).

Jennifer Tilly remembered him on social media, writing, "Joe Flaherty played my dad in 'The Wrong Guy.' I was so thrilled to be able to work with him. His performance was pitch perfect. A great comedian. Gone too soon."

Flaherty was prolific on TV. Following the demise of "SCTV," he was a regular on Eugene Levy's series "Maniac Mansion" (1990-1993), on "Police Academy: The Series" (1997-1998), and guested on everything from "Ellen" (1996) to "The King of Queens (2001-2003) to "American Dad!" (2009).

Thought it lasted only one season, "Freaks and Geeks" (1999-2000) became a favorite, jump-starting the careers of creator Paul Feig and Judd Apatow, and introducing young future stars Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Busy Philipps. Flaherty's performance as well-meaning patriarch Harold Weir — whose cautionary tales could end with, "You know what they're doing now? They're dead!" — was fondly remembered.

Later in his career, Flaherty taught comedy writing at Humber College in Toronto.