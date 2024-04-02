Angie Harmon Says Instacart Driver Shot & Killed Her Dog: ‘Devastated’

Getty Images

Angie Harmon is “devastated” after a delivery driver shot and killed her dog Oliver outside her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Harmon shared the sad news on Instagram, writing, “This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

She went on, “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.’”

Angie was heartbroken, writing, “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈.”

Harmon also claimed, “He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle,” and she shared the account on her Stories.

The actress later wrote on Stories, "To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure. The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him.”

An Instacart representative told People in a statement, "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also told People, "The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.”

According to the police the man was not charged and “CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties.”