Colin Farrell Jokes Sons Are Toughest Critics: 'Our Own Rotten Tomatoes' (Exclusive)

Colin Farrell plays an L.A. detective caught in a not-so-sweet dilemma in “Sugar.” Now, he is sitting down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert to dish on the dark noir series and his P.I. character. Colin also jokes about his sons James and Henry being his toughest critics now that they're old enough to watch more of his work!

Farrell said what he loved about his character John Sugar was his “unbridled optimism” and “faith in the human condition” despite his job.

Melvin mentioned that Sugar tackles demons, and Colin agreed, “Yeah, absolutely… At first, at the start of the show, those demons aren't apparent. They're not clear, and he keeps his cards close to his chest, as private detectives often do and should, of course… and what seemed very simple at the start began to be tastily complex by the end.”

In the series, premiering April 5, Sugar is hired to investigate the disappearance of a Hollywood producer’s beloved granddaughter only to uncover mysteries about the family that were never meant to be revealed.

Colin said, “He's dealt with kidnapping and trafficking, and yet he still had this kind of sweet almost childlike connection to the world around him and this belief in the good of human beings... and I thought that was an interesting lens through which to explore the world of noir.”

The star has more dark noir on the way playing the Penguin in the spin-off of “The Batman."

Melvin asked if his kids are more on board with “Sugar” after saying they were tired of seeing him play bad guys.

Farrell said, “They haven’t seen it, but they’ll be able to watch it. They’re both at the stage in life they can pretty much watch whatever they want… A lot of the stuff that I've done, particularly with the ages that they were, they could never have a look at.”

He added of James and Henry, “We have our own little Rotten Tomatoes committee of two at home.”

Melvin asked if they were “tough critics,” and he said “Yeah,” but insisted, “They would be sensitive to my feelings.”

The star dad also talked about fatherhood and encouraging their emotional health.

“You just want to… create an environment where they can come to you if they want to… if they need to share… It’s just making yourself available, that’s all,” he explained.