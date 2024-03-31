Barbara Rush, 'Peyton Place,' 'It Came from Outer Space' Star, Dies at 97

Getty Images

Barbara Rush, the regal Old Hollywood star associated with her work on "Peyton Place" and in the sci-fi classic "It Came from Outer Space," has died at 97.

Her daughter, Fox News reporter Claudia Cowan, confirmed her passing.

Born January 4, 1927, in Denver, she started her career on the stage in 1937.

After a move to California, Rush made her film debut in the comedy "The Goldbergs," based on a popular radio and TV series, 74 years ago.

Having appeared in several more features, she won a Golden Globe as Most Promising Female Newcomer for her work in "It Came from Outer Space" (1953), an early 3D film that has been reappraised over the years and is considered a classic in the genre.

Rush had been the second-to-last surviving member of that cast — actress Kathleen Hughes is with us at 95.

Throughout her career, Rush was known for her classic beauty and elegance, making memorable impressions in the films "Magnificent Obsession" (1954), directed by Douglas Sirk and starring Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson; "Bigger Than Life" (1956), directed by Nicholas Ray and starring James Mason; "The Young Lions" (1958), starring Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift; and "Robin and the 7 Hoods" (1964), starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bing Crosby.

On TV, Rush was villainous Nora Clavicle on "Batman" (1968) and enjoyed a 75-episode run as Marsha Russell on nighttime soap "Peyton Place" (1968-1969).

Later work included appearing in the camp classic "Can't Stop the Music" (1980) and stints as a regular on the soaps "Flamingo Road" (1980-1982) and "All My Children" (1992-1994), dozens of TV guest spots, as well as extensive stage credits.

After 10 episodes on "7th Heaven" as Ruth Camden (1997-2007), she retired, returning only to make an appearance in the comic short "Bleeding Hearts: The Arteries of Glenda Bryant" (2017) alongside her niece, actress Carolyn Hennesy.

Rush was married three times: to "King of Kings" (1961) actor Jeffrey Hunter, to publicist Warren Cowan of Rogers & Cowan, and to Jim Gruzalski. All three ended in divorce.

