Chance Perdomo of 'Gen V' Dies in a Motorcycle Accident at 27

Chance Perdomo, known for his work on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and on the current series "Gen V," has died.

His rep confirmed to People magazine that the 27-year-old star died as the result of a one-person motorcycle accident.

No other details were offered.

Perdomo's family told the outlet in a statement, "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Born October 19, 1996, in L.A. and raised in England, Perdomo was BAFTA-nominated for his work on "Killed by My Debt" (2018). He was a regular on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (2018-2020) and "Gen V" (2023).

Deadline confirms Season 2 of "Gen V" will be delayed in the wake of the tragedy.

In a statement, "Gen V's" producer said, "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."