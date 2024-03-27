‘Extra’s’ Billy Bush Revealed as Sir Lion on ‘The Masked Singer’

Michael Becker/FOX

On Wednesday night, “Extra” host Billy Bush was unmasked as Sir Lion on FOX’s hit series “The Masked Singer.”

“Extra” spoke exclusively with Billy about his experience. He shared, “I loved doing ‘The Masked Singer.’ I love singing and masks — it was perfect.”

Billy appeared on Season 11 of the show to help to celebrate “Extra’s” milestone 30th season.

Bush belted “Love and Marriage,” the theme song from “Married with Children,” as part of TV Night.

Panelists Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke and host Nick Cannon were happy to see Billy!

Jenny raved, “Billy, I had no idea you could sing like this.”

When Billy said that he was “not a great singer,” Jenny assured him, saying, “You are a great singer.”

Billy quipped, “If you can’t get them with the lips, get them with the hips.”

Nick shared his two cents on Billy’s costume, saying, “This is probably one of the cooler costumes we’ve had.”