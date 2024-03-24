Ariana Madix Buys $1.6M Post-Scandoval Home: 'A New Chapter'

Getty Images

She's outta there!

Ariana Madix is finally ready to move on — and out — from her ex, Tom Sandoval, purchasing a $1.6M Hollywood Hills home.

Page Six reports a source close to Ariana says, “Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter."

The home is a mid-century modern duplex built in 1962 and extensively renovated recently. It has three bedrooms, two baths, an open floor plan, and a kitchen with stainless steel and brass touches.

There are also reportedly idyllic views that including the iconic "HOLLYWOOD" sign.

Madix, 38, will have a private backyard "big enough to host gatherings for 20 people."

Her upcoming move follows one of the worst breakups in TV history, when she caught her longtime love and "Vanderpump Rules" co-star having an affair with their friend Raquel aka Rachel Leviss.