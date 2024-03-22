Elton John Gives Status Update on His 2 Broadway Musicals (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elton John has two Broadway musicals in the works, and recently opened up about the productions on “Extra: The Podcast.” Listen here!

While speaking with “Extra” at a dinner honoring Julia Roberts’ collab with Chopard, Elton dished on how they are coming along.

The musicals include one on the late Tammy Faye Bakker, and an adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” with Vanessa Williams playing Miranda Priestly.

He shared, “One has taken 12 years, one has taken eight years… They're still not ready to go yet because we have a lot of work to do… They will be ready, but you have to be patient.”

Elton loves working on musicals, saying, “I do like writing them because it’s a collaboration with a lot of people. It takes a long time to [bring] to the stage.”

The musicals are among his creative outlets, as he adjusts to giving up life on the road.

He said, “After you run around the world nonstop for practically your whole life, it did take a while [to adjust,] but we’re settling in now.”

Just eight months ago, Elton gave his final concert, at Los Angeles landmark Dodger Stadium, which was captured for a Disney+ concert film.

John may be done with touring, but he's not leading a quiet life at home with husband David Furnish and their two sons.

He dished, “We’re doing lots of creative things — musicals and stuff like that. I still have my finger on the pulse, running around. We're spending more time with our kids.”