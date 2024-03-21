Real Housewife Karen Huger Charged with DUI After Wrecking Her Maserati

Getty Images

Karen Huger of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is speaking out after she wrecked her Maserati in Maryland on Tuesday night.

People magazine reports she was charged with DUI and DWI for driving under the influence of alcohol, along with other charges.

Police also told TMZ that Karen was at an intersection when she hit a median and crosswalk sign. The reality star allegedly kept going, striking a parking sign before coming to a stop. Her car was reportedly badly damaged and had to be towed.

Now, Huger tells TMZ she was very emotional while driving home from dinner when she had to swerve out of the way to avoid an accident.

"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience,” Huger told the site in a message. “I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami."

The 60-year-old continued, "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"

Karen closed by saying, "I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life."

According to People, additional charges include “negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property” and “failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.”