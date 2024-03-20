Surfer Kelly Slater & Kalani Miller Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Kelly Slater, 52, and girlfriend Kalani Miller, 36, are having a baby after 16 years together!

The surfer shared the happy news with a black-and-white Instagram video of Miller, 36, showing off her baby bump in a bikini.

In the clip, set to Ben Harper’s “The Three of Us,” the couple walks along the beach together and share a sweet hug. It closes with a wave washing up over Kalani’s belly.

Kalani left a simple heart in the caption.

Miller opened up to Graham Bensinger in 2019 about their relationship, revealing they met at the ASR trade show in San Diego.

She said, “At the time, me and my sisters were working for Roxy, which is the female counterpart of Quicksilver. And he was at the Quicksilver booth and he was in town for the contest at trestles.”

Despite working with the company for “years and years” and Kelly’s 23 years riding for Quicksilver they had never met until that day.

Kalani gushed that when she saw him “time really did stop.”

The two became friends, until one day Slater confessed, “I’m in love with you.” At first she was confused about what to do, and he hopped on a plane to France. By the time he landed, she was onboard and headed there to meet him. “Technically we had our first date in France,” she shared.

Graham wondered if marriage and kids were in their future, and she laughed, saying, “Did you ask him about that?” before adding, “Hopefully one day. We are both so busy right now.”

As for kids, she could imagine having “maybe two or three.”

Miller said of Kelly surfing and being a dad to a baby, that he might have a hard time trying to “balance both of those things.”

This is Slater’s second child. He is already dad to 27-year-old daughter Taylor with Tamara Mitchell.