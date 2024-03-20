‘Mosquito Coast’ Star Melissa Welcomes Third Child at 47

Getty Images

“Mosquito Coast” star Melissa George, 47, is a mom for the third time!

On Tuesday, George announced the news on Instagram along with a photo of her bundle of joy’s little feet, writing, “Welcome to the world my little man. Love knows no end. A mother of 3 sons. Cannot believe it. My heart is so full.”

George did not reveal the identity of the baby’s father.

Melissa is also a mom to sons Raphael, 10, and Solal, 8, her kids with ex Jean David Blanc.

Earlier this month, Melissa shared photos from her blue baby shower, which was seemingly hosted by her friend Caroline Touboul.

Last year, Melissa celebrated Mother’s Day by posting a throwback pic of herself with one of her sons. She wrote, “Being a mother is everything.”