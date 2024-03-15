Celebrity News March 15, 2024
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Greg Vaughan Hospitalized with Severe Altitude Sickness
Greg Vaughan, 50, is speaking out after he was hospitalized with severe altitude sickness.
The “Days of Our Lives” star was on a ski and snowboard trip to Breckenridge, Colorado, with his family when he fell ill.
He joked on Instagram, “I’ve said more than a few times, I truly feel like I work & live in a Soap Opera!”
After just one day in the mountains, Greg started “experiencing shortness of breath climbing a few flights of stairs, wheezy, some congestion after some cold snowy conditions, and a headache developing.”
He went on, “I had [hydrated] all day, so into the night I drank a bottle of Pedialyte and NyQuil’d myself out to be ready to tackle BRECK w/the boys the next morning!”
Despite his home remedies, Vaughan found himself “tossing, turning, no sleep, coughing, dry heaving & my head felt like it was in a walnut cracker!”
He decided to stay in the next day so he could rest, but his symptoms only got worse.
After “two full days gone,” Greg said, “I finally surrendered & went to urgent care and to my shock I learned that I was experiencing severe altitude sickness! My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids!”
He added, “Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%….”
In a second post, he showed off his blood oxygen level at 94 percent and added, “Well, 4hrs later, a couple of bags of IV & oxygen tank strapped to my face, I was told that I needed to immediately get off the mountain! 🤪However I couldn’t, we still had another day to go & wanting the boys to enjoy their last day on the hill tops! I opted to go home with an oxygen tank, a good laugh for everyone, and I know will follow, but my boys looked after their old man & fortunately they had friends on this trip!”
He insisted, “In all seriousness, no matter your age, and all the times I’ve ⛷️& 🏂 in my lifetime, Colorado Rockies is no joke! As they say, 'take a breathe and smell the roses!' That is truly something we need to remember & appreciate! #recoveryinprogress #myadventures 🙏🏻🤘🏼👊🏼.”