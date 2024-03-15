Instagram

Greg Vaughan, 50, is speaking out after he was hospitalized with severe altitude sickness.

The “Days of Our Lives” star was on a ski and snowboard trip to Breckenridge, Colorado, with his family when he fell ill.

He joked on Instagram, “I’ve said more than a few times, I truly feel like I work & live in a Soap Opera!”

After just one day in the mountains, Greg started “experiencing shortness of breath climbing a few flights of stairs, wheezy, some congestion after some cold snowy conditions, and a headache developing.”

He went on, “I had [hydrated] all day, so into the night I drank a bottle of Pedialyte and NyQuil’d myself out to be ready to tackle BRECK w/the boys the next morning!”

Despite his home remedies, Vaughan found himself “tossing, turning, no sleep, coughing, dry heaving & my head felt like it was in a walnut cracker!”

He decided to stay in the next day so he could rest, but his symptoms only got worse.

After “two full days gone,” Greg said, “I finally surrendered & went to urgent care and to my shock I learned that I was experiencing severe altitude sickness! My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids!”

He added, “Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%….”

