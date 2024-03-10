Oscars 2024: Why Colman Domingo Already Feels ‘Like a Winner’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Rustin” star and Best Actor nominee Colman Domingo spoke to “Extra’s” Billy Bush as he hit the Oscars red carpet.

As they chatted, Billy shared a funny story, telling him, “You know, my fake ID in high school, my name was Billy Domingo — I thought I could pull off Domingo.”

Colman replied, “I think you possibly could, though — you got some swagger, Billy.”

Breaking down his look, the actor shared, “This is custom Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewels and Omega watch, and even this bow tie brooch situation is kind of cool.”

Domingo already felt like a winner, saying, “I feel like a winner because I represent a film that I think is beautiful and people know who Bayard Rustin is now because of it. I think being here in this moment when I think it was an incredible year in film, an incredible year of film,, and we're celebrating each other. We're celebrating what the power of what we can do right now the stories we can tell it's a beautiful time.”

Rustin was a political activist in the 1960s and Billy asked for Colman’s take on what Bayard would think of the “times we’re living in right now?”