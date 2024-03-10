Award Shows March 10, 2024
Oscars 2024: See the Stars Getting Ready!
Oscar attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at how they got ready for the 2024 show.
Nominee America Ferrara enjoyed some acupuncture and dancing before getting glammed up for the big show.
Host Jimmy Kimmel was "running jokes before the Oscars"... with a dog. Watch!
Lupita Nyong'o got ready with help from her glam squad and "the star of the show"... a kitty named Yoyo.
Kris Jenner was up at 5 a.m. for a hair appointment!
Her daughter Kim Kardashian went in for a "little cupping" and reminded fans "don't forget the neck EVER."
Becky G shared a selfie ahead of her performance of "The Fire Inside."