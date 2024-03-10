Did Margot Robbie Make a Statement with Her Oscars 2024 Dress?

Getty Images

On Sunday, “Barbie” star Margot Robbie looked chic in a shimmering Versace dress at the 2024 Academy Awards!

While Robbie has been wearing lots of pink during award season, like the 2024 SAG Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, and the Golden Globes, she opted for black instead.

Many took Margot’s dress as her subtle way of addressing her Best Actress snub.

One fan wrote on Instagram, “I think this is dress is a protest [against] the Academy … all black, no [accessories], hair and make up very neutral. ⚡️”

Another added, “Black because she was snubbed. Take a stand girlllll! Don’t give them what they want!”

“She’s always beautiful. but is this a protest dress for not getting the best actress nomination?😂” one Instagram user asked.

A social media user quipped, “Barbie is in grief for her non-nomination.”

At the Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed Margot’s snub in his monologue.

Praising Robbie for being able to “put this giant hit together,” he commented, “Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are here. Even if neither of you wins an Oscar tonight, you both already won something much more important: the genetic lottery.”