Steve Lawrence of Steve & Eydie Fame Dies at 88

Getty Images

Pop crooner Steve Lawrence, who with his late wife Eydie Gormé once formed a singing duo that stood the test of time for over 50 years, died Thursday at 88, THR reports.

His cause of death was complications of Alzheimer's disease. He had announced his diagnosis in 2019, writing, "Dear Friends, There have been a number of rumors and some press reaching out to me and I feel it’s important that I tell my own truth. I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and it’s in the early stages. I am being treated with medications under the supervision of some of the finest doctors in the field. Fortunately, they have managed to slow down this horrific process. I’m living my life, going out in public and trying to spend as much time as possible with my family and friends while I am still able to engage and enjoy.”

He went on, “I want my beloved fans to know that in spite of this bittersweet moment, what I don’t want is pity or sympathy — I have lived and am living a wonderful, joyous life filled with love, support, and amazing moments. With my beloved Eydie, I had one of the great loves of all time; my career has always been there for me as a source of joy and fulfillment; and you, my fans, have shown immeasurable love and support in ways I only could have imagined.”

“As I continue this journey, I ask for your prayers, your good wishes and implore you to find the joy every day, because what I feel is gratitude, love and hope — nothing more and nothing less, and I hope you can find the same."

He signed the note, "With love, Steve Lawrence.”

Lawrence was born Sidney Liebowitz in NYC on July 8, 1935. He wed Eydie Gormé in 1953, and the two were a popular part of Steve Allen's late-night television show on WNBC-TV. The broadcast went on to become "The Tonight Show."

Together, the Grammy-winning pair hit the Top 40 twice — with "I Want to Stay Here" (1963) and "I Can't Stop Talking About You" (1963) — but were A-list talent in casinos and theaters and in the TV variety format for decades.

As a solo singer, Lawrence enjoyed such hits as "Poinciana" (1952), "How Many Stars Have to Shine" (1953), "The Banana Boat Song" (1957), "Party Doll" (1957), "Pretty Blue Eyes" (1959), "Footsteps" (1960), "Portrait of My Love" (1961), "Don't Be Afraid, Little Darlin" (1963), "Poor Little Rich Girl" (1963), "Walking Proud" (1963), and his signature hit, the no. 1 smash "Go Away Little Girl" (1962).

Also on his own, he was the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's "What Makes Sammy Run?" (1964) and acted in such films as "Stand Up and Be Counted" (1972) and both "The Blues Brothers" (1980) and "Blues Brothers 2000" (1998).

Along with his "Blues Brothers" character, perhaps his most memorable acting came in comedy skits on "The Carol Burnett Show" (1969-1978), on which he appeared over two dozen times.

He made numerous other TV appearances, including on three episodes of "The Nanny" (1995-1999), on "Hot in Cleveland" (2011), and — in his final acting gig — on a 2014 episode of "Two and a Half Men."

When Gormé died in 2013, Lawrence said in a statement, “Eydie has been my partner on stage and in life for more than 55 years. I fell in love with her the moment I saw her and even more the first time I heard her sing. While my personal loss is unimaginable, the world has lost one of the greatest pop vocalists of all time.”

He returned to performing for several years in 2016.