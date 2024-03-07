Karol G’s Sweet Response to Lainey Wilson Wanting to Collab! (Exclusive)

Gilbert Flores

Could a Karol G and Lainey Wilson collab be in our future?

The artists spoke with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte at Billboard’s 2024 Women in Music event, and said they were game to work together.

Karol G was being honored as the Woman of the Year and Lainey told Megan she was “excited” about seeing her at the event.

When Megan asked if she would be down for a collab, Wilson gushed, “One hundred percent. The way that country music is growing right now, it is so cool to see people wanting to be a part of it.”

She added, “So, holler, Karol G — let’s figure it out, girl.”

Megan then spoke with Karol G, who was all smiles to hear Lainey was a fan of her work.

When asked about working with Wilson, Karol G said, “I am always open to collabs. I think… collabs take things to another level they bring people together, the difference of our cultures and everything… I love it.”