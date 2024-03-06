KJ Apa & Clara Berry Split After 4 Years Together

Getty Images

KJ Apa, 26, and Clara Berry, 30, have called it quits after dating for four years.

The model confirmed the split news on TikTok on Feb. 25. When a fan asked if she was still with the “Riverdale” actor she answered, “No.”

Per a French translation, she continued, “You can see that I’m happier, no?” adding “everything is better.”

The exes share son Sasha, 2, and Berry insisted, , "I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working."

While Clara felt it was “going well,” following the breakup and that her son is “very happy,” she did admit that only having Sasha half the time can be hard.

"I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life," she said. "That is something that is hard to accept."

While she didn’t want to expand further, Clara did add, “I am free.”

Clara and KJ appear to be on good terms post-split as Eonline.com reports they were seen hugging at Paris Fashion Week on March 5.