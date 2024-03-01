Movies March 01, 2024
Pic! First Look at ‘Tron: Ares’
Disney has just dropped a first-look photo of the highly anticipated film “Tron: Ares.”
Production on the film began in January, and it is set to be released sometime next year.
“Tron: Ares,” which stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson, is the follow-up to the 1982 film “Tron” and the 2010 sequel “Tron: Legacy.”
The new movie focuses on a program called Ares, which is sent to the real world from the digital world.
It is being directed by Joachim Rønning, who expressed his excitement about working on the project. He said, “I’m excited to be part of the ‘Tron’ franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. ‘Tron: Ares’ builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”