Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, 57, tragically died in October 2023, and now his wife Stacy Wakefield, 53, has passed away, too.

They both had cancer.

The Red Sox shared the news with a statement from the family: "It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.”

The statement continued, “We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

The message went on to thank Stacy’s medical team, caretakers, and supporters who helped along the way.

Tim and Stacy kept their health issues private, but former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling shared news of their cancer battles without their permission. In September, he told listeners of his podcast that Tim was suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer and Stacy had pancreatic cancer.

The Red Sox responded at the time, “Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease.”

When Tim died in October, the team released a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tim Wakefield, 19-year Major Leaguer, two-time World Series champion, 2009 AL All-Star, and the 2010 Roberto Clemente Award winner.”

The Red Sox added, “Tim embodied the finest qualities as a teammate, a competitor, and a caring man.”