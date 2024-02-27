Celebrity News February 27, 2024
Two Men Found Guilty of Killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay
Jam Master Jay, of Run-DMC fame, was killed in 2002, and now two men have been convicted of his murder.
CNN reports a jury found guilty his childhood friend Ronald Washington and Jay’s godson Karl Jordan Jr. in a case involving narcotics trafficking and firearms.
Jay, real name Jason Mizell, was killed at his recording studio in Queens. For years, the murder remained unsolved.
The case finally took a turn in August 2020 when, according to CNN, “U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed a criminal indictment alleging Washington and Jordan conspired to kill Jam Master Jay in retaliation for a drug dispute.”
A witness named Uriel Rincon spoke out at trial, testifying that both men arrived at the recording studio armed, and that Jordan shot Jay in the head.
The case, however, isn’t completely closed. Another defendant, Jay Bryant, will go to trial in January 2026. He has pleaded not guilty to narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder.