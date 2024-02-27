Two Men Found Guilty of Killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Getty Images

Jam Master Jay, of Run-DMC fame, was killed in 2002, and now two men have been convicted of his murder.

CNN reports a jury found guilty his childhood friend Ronald Washington and Jay’s godson Karl Jordan Jr. in a case involving narcotics trafficking and firearms.

Jay, real name Jason Mizell, was killed at his recording studio in Queens. For years, the murder remained unsolved.

Getty

The case finally took a turn in August 2020 when, according to CNN, “U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed a criminal indictment alleging Washington and Jordan conspired to kill Jam Master Jay in retaliation for a drug dispute.”

A witness named Uriel Rincon spoke out at trial, testifying that both men arrived at the recording studio armed, and that Jordan shot Jay in the head.