Gary Sinise Foundation

Gary Sinise is mourning the loss of his son McCanna “Mac” Sinise, who died at just 33 years old.

Sinise shared on the Gary Sinise Foundation website that Mac passed away on January 5 after a five-year battle with a very rare spinal cancer called chordoma.

Gary wrote, “Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can. As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one. We've all experienced it in some way.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Referencing his work with veterans, the actor continued, “Over the years I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It's heartbreaking, and it's just damn hard. Our family's cancer fight lasted for 5 ½ years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on.”

His heartbreaking message continued, “While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it. He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.”

Sinise shared that both his wife Moira and Mac were diagnosed with cancer in 2018. While Moira was treated and went into remission for breast cancer, Mac had to undergo multiple surgeries during his battle and was later paralyzed from the chest down.

Despite his medical issues, Mac set out to finish a piece of music he wrote in college called “Arctic Circles.” He worked with many musicians, including some from his dad’s group the Lt. Dan Band, and you can listen to the final piece here.

The music project inspired him to go on to make an album called “Resurrection & Revival,” which is available for pre-order here.