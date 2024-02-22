Joe Manganiello on Possible Meghan Markle ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Cameo (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

Joe Manganiello is doing something he’s never done before, as he steps into the role of game show host!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Joe about taking over for Howie Mandel on the new “Deal or No Deal Island.”

Joe said he got a call from NBC “out of the blue” to do the gig.

The self-professed “Survivor” junkie dished on facing the elements and some critters while filming in the jungle.

He stressed, “100% humidity. You are in the jungle — snakes… monkey in the trees throwing things at people, scorpions, you’ve got giant spiders.”

When asked if “Deal or No Deal” alum Meghan Markle could pop up on the island, Joe answered, “You’ll have to tune in and see… Anything could happen.”