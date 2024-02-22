Getty Images

Just two weeks after their split, podcaster Bobbi Althoff and her husband Cory Althoff have settled their divorce.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, the two “have already exchanged preliminary declarations of disclosure, and reached a global marital settlement agreement, including resolution of all property in anticipation of filing the dissolution.”

As part of the divorce settlement, they have waived their right to spousal support and will pay their own attorney fees.

They are requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two kids Luca, 3, and Isla, 1.

It looks like they are just waiting for a judge to sign off.

Earlier this month, Cory filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” listing their date of separation as July 4, 2023.

Bobbi broke her silence on the divorce filing, writing on Instagram, “As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife.”

Bobbi continued, “Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”



“While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him,” she concluded.

Althoff is a TikTok star who often chronicled her pregnancies and life as a young mother. Cory would appear on her account from time to time.