Helen Mirren on ‘Barbie’ Tussle with Olivia Colman That Got Cut (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Helen Mirren was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Helen, who dished on the honor, as well as her cut scene from the blockbuster movie “Barbie.”

Calling her American Cinematheque award a “huge honor,” she went on, “It’s up there with getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was great. To be accepted by an industry that’s as complex and as historic and as culturally important as the American film industry is fantastic.”

Of the funny “Barbie” scene that had her tussling with Olivia Colman, which didn’t make the final cut, Mirren commented, “We’re very, very good friends, and I’m a huge admirer of Olivia. It was a funny scene that we shot for ‘Barbie,’ which got cut, probably rightfully.”

Aside from raving about Olivia, Helen gushed over her “1923” co-star Harrison Ford — after previously confessing she was “excited” to get into bed with him for the project — calling him “the most gracious gentleman.”

Helen was honored for her acting contributions, but she couldn’t choose a favorite role.

She explained, “It’s a bit like a mother of being asked, you know, ‘Which is your favorite child?’ You don’t really have a favorite — they’re all very special.”

Reflecting on her roles, Mirren added, “They all happened at different times in my life. Some of them were more difficult than others… It’s the sum of my life.”