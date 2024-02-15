Meadow Walker Files for Divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan

Getty Images

A month after their split, Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has taken a legal step to end her marriage with Louis Thornton-Allan.

In court docs obtained by The Blast, Meadow filed divorce papers in January.

In December, the two announced the separation after three years of marriage. They wrote on Instagram, “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”

The model, 25, and the actor continued, “We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

Ahead of the announcement, Meadow shared photos from a trip to Australia that included her feeding kangaroos and playing mini golf.

Meadow and Louis wed in October 2021 at a star-studded ceremony in the Dominican Republic.