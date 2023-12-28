Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow & Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Split

Getty Images

Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan have split.

They announced the break up on Instagram, writing, “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”

The model, 25, and actor continued, “We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

Instagram

Ahead of the split announcement, Meadow shared photos from a trip to Australia that included her feeding kangaroos and playing mini golf.

Meadow and Louis wed in October 2021 at a star studded ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

Paul’s “Fast & Furious” co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster attended the nuptials, and Vin walked Meadow down the aisle.