Meadow Walker, 24, is missing her dad Paul Walker on what would have been his 50th birthday.

On September 12, she shared a sweet father-daughter photo on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍 Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day.”

His brother Cody Walker also spoke out to E! News about the late “Fast & Furious” star, saying Meadow held a special place in her dad’s heart.

Cody shared, “He'd be so proud of her. That was his pride and joy, his baby girl. He loved her to death. He only wanted what's best for her."

The actor added, “He'd be so proud of her. She's so beautiful and she's doing what she wanted to do."

Referring to her Tiffany & Co. collab, Cody said, "We're super proud of her, and Paul would be so proud of her, too."

As for how Cody would spend his brother's birthday, he said, "I'll spend [Paul's birthday] like I always do, with my family. For several years now, usually members of the family will take a picture of the sunset and then we text it around."

He continued, "Paul wasn't a big drinker, but when he would have something to drink, it'd be some sort of a whiskey. So, sometimes we'll take a picture of the bottle and a little shot and we'll send it around, as it's like a little cheers type of a thing. But it's nothing big, I just want to be with my family. I've got three kids now."

Cody says he sees signs of Paul "all the time."

Giving an example, Cody explained, "So, Paul's favorite number was 47, and my favorite number is four and eight. His was four and seven, so hence 47, and me 48. I'm always looking out for my number. I never find it. It's 47 everything."

He went on, "I was flying out here to New Jersey, I was on floor 47. The road to get off over here was like Highway 47. Whenever I feel like stuff we're doing something like this, 47 will appear and it gives me tingles sometimes in my arm."

These days, Cody is also keeping Paul's legacy alive by running his disaster relief nonprofit Reach Out Worldwide. Learn more and donate here!