Post Malone’s Unfiltered Reaction to Singing at the Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The stars were out in full force at Super Bowl LVIII!

Before Usher’s halftime show, “Extra” was there to speak with Andra Day, Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Mark Wahlberg in Las Vegas.

Andra Day kicked off the pre-show with an emotional rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing,” talking to “Extra’s” Megan Ryte right after.

Megan told her, “Watching you… I was silent... I was holding my heart… It was so beautiful.”

Andra replied, “Thank you so much… Honestly, that was the goal… I [wanted] to diminish my presence and just let God speak because I think people need that. They need to feel that love, that unconditional love, so that blesses me to hear that's how you felt.”

Only “Extra” talked to Reba McEntire after her inspirational rendition of the national anthem. Her favorite part? “The high note, the high note.”

And we talked to Post Malone after he sang his version of “America the Beautiful” that had Blake Lively and Taylor Swift singing and swaying. Post with this unfiltered confession: “I'm still, uh, pooping... to this moment.”

“It was everybody being so nice,” he said of the highlight of the performance, “everybody being so kind to me and just doing my best.”

Boston native Mark Wahlberg, who was the star of a Super Bowl commercial for Catholic meditation app Hallow, told us he was enjoying the game, even though his teams were not playing. Sharing who he was rooting for, he admitted, “The Patriots. I stay loyal... I’m a Patriots and Raiders fan,” adding, “It's the first time I’ve gone to the Super Bowl... No stress… I'm having fun, just enjoying the game, and hoping that it's a competitive game.”