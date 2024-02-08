Getty Images

Travis Kelce is staying “on top of those finances” ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

While chatting with brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast, Travis joked about how expensive it is to take your family and friends to the big game on Sunday.

During an Experian promotion, Jason asked how Trav is preparing for the game, and he replied, “I’m not really doing much different, other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come. Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”

At most games, Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift sits with his family members like Jason and their mom Donna.

Tick Pick, however, reports suites at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl are going for $800,000 to $2 million.

Donna even told the “Today” show she probably won’t be in a suite.

“Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna said, adding, “I have a feeling I am in the stands… As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everyone else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

The 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s family is feeling the financial strain, too.

His mom Lisa has said she will be in the stands because “none of us can afford” a suite.

Christian’s fiancée Olivia Culpo even tried to pay for one, but he told “Extra,” “She tried to, but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play. I had to nix that.”