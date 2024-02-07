Instagram

“Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki, 48, is married!

Galecki broke the news in an interview with Architectural Digest, but he didn’t reveal when they got hitched.

In the interview, Johnny also shared that he welcomed a baby girl with wife Morgan Galecki.

The couple named their daughter Oona Evelena.

While it is unclear when Oona was born, her nursery was pictured in the feature.

Galecki is also a dad to son Orbison with ex Alaina Meyer.

Johnny and Alaina called it quits in late 2020.