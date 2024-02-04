Getty Images

Taylor Swift is dropping a new album!

She announced the news from the Grammys stage, revealing the record is called “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Fans won’t have to wait long — the album will be out April 19!

She revealed the news as she accepted a Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy — her thirteenth overall — for “Midnights.”

The star also posted the cover art for the album and a message on Instagram, writing, “All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍.”

Swift included what could be lyrics, too: "And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms my muses, acquired like bruises my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch-black ink."

Adding, "All’s fair in love and poetry. Sincerely, the Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department"