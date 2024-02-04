Award Shows February 04, 2024
Taylor Swift Announces New Album from the Grammys Stage
Taylor Swift is dropping a new album!
She announced the news from the Grammys stage, revealing the record is called “The Tortured Poets Department.”
Fans won’t have to wait long — the album will be out April 19!
She revealed the news as she accepted a Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy — her thirteenth overall — for “Midnights.”
The star also posted the cover art for the album and a message on Instagram, writing, “All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍.”
Swift included what could be lyrics, too: "And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms my muses, acquired like bruises my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch-black ink."
Adding, "All’s fair in love and poetry. Sincerely, the Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department"
Swift was already making headlines at the show, as she hit the red carpet in a “Reputation”-coded, bridal-style Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.