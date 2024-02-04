Ice Spice Gets Interview-Crashed by Busta Rhymes at Grammys! (Exclusive)

Four-time nominee Ice Spice chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys!

She said she was excited to see her girl Taylor Swift and revealed that her dream collab right now would be Rihanna. She also got a fun surprise from Busta Rhymes, who jumped into the interview to sing her praises.

Mel asked her, “What went through your mind when you found out that you were nominated four times?”

She replied, “Honestly, I had so many butterflies, you know what I'm saying? But I'm putting on for the Bronx right now and I'm just proud of where I'm from and what I'm doing so far. So, yeah — I'm happy.”

Mel went on, “When you come to a night like tonight who are you most excited to see?”

“I'm excited to see my girl Taylor I saw her walk by,” she said.

They may be friends, but guess who she is rooting for in the Super Bowl? “My dad is a huge fan of the 49ers, so I guess…”

And she has a big booster in Busta Rhymes, who crashed our interview, “I’m a huge fan of Ice Spice. I don't care what none of y'all talking about — congratulations, and we love you! New York, Bronx stand up big.”