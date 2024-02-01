‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Producer Bradley Thomas’ Wife Isabelle Dies by Suicide

Getty Images

Isabelle Thomas, the wife of “Killers of the Flower Moon” producer Bradley Thomas, has died at 39, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources tell the site that Isabelle jumped to her death on Monday from a high floor at the Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles. Insiders say first responders found her body at the scene.

She did not leave a note.

TMZ goes on to say that the Medical Examiner’s Office is listing her death as a suicide, and that her cause of death was traumatic injuries.

Isabelle and Bradley, who shared two young children, had just attended the BAFTA Tea Party together on January 13.

Bradley is in the midst of awards season with “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is up for best picture at the Oscars.

He is also known for producing the films “Triangle of Sadness,” “There’s Something About Mary,” and “Dumb and Dumber.”