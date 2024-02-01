Athens Music Icons Unite

Jason Thrasher

Athens, Georgia, has long been considered a breeding ground for the best in indie and college rock, ever since bands like R.E.M., The B-52’s and Pylon put it on the musical map in the early ’80s.

Vanessa Briscoe Hay, former lead singer of Pylon, and Kate Pierson, co-frontwoman of The B-52’s, have joined forces after decades of friendship and support!

Vanessa now leads Pylon Reenactment Society, a new band keeping the spirit of her former band alive and well, with Jason NeSmith, Kay Stanton, and Gregory Sanders.

Their new single, “Fix It,” finds Vanessa and guest star Kate in full duet mode — two Athens queens showing us all why they have reigned on pop and college charts.

Check out the video for “Fix It” here!

Currently touring, PRS is releasing its debut full-length album, “Magnet Factory,” on February 9. The album is chock-full of new songs and a few unreleased Pylon compositions from the early days.