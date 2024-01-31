Elisabeth Moss is having a baby!

The star of “The Handmaid’s Tale” announced the news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jimmy teased, "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?"

Moss, 41, joked, “A little bit of both.”

The host asked how the pregnancy has been going, and Elisabeth said, “Not bad, actually — I’ve been really lucky. It’s been going really well.”

She asked Jimmy, a father of four, if he had any advice.

He warned, “You will get a lot of stuff. Everybody who knows you will send you a thing.”

Kimmel went on, “My wife got great advice from Bill Murray…”

Elisabeth laughed, asking, “Really? I love that.”

Jimmy went on, “He said bring Christmas lights to hang or beads of some kind, a night light, he said bring music, which everybody tells you, you want to bring some music, he said bring candles… So, bring a battery-powered candle if you want a candle… and he’s right, because the lighting is terrible in the room. It is Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that is going to happen, and you don’t want that.”

Moss stayed mum on any other pregnancy details.