Donald Glover on Brad Pitt’s Advice for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Donald Glover hit the NYC premiere of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” his new spy-comedy series with Maya Erskine.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Donald, who dished on how the show offers a different take from the famous Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie and shared the conversation he had with Brad.

After seeing Brad and Angelina’s movie, he wanted to do a different take on “the sexiness part.” He noted, “I was like, you know, what’s sexy now?"

Of his conversation with Brad, Donald shared, “I was like, you know, ‘Is there any pitfalls or anything?’ He was like, ‘No, I’m sure you’ll do great. Just follow the idea. It really is just about relationships.' So I think I was like, I just want to focus on the relationship part of this… I think we really lock down, like, the kind of idea of, like, okay, like, what’s sexy in the long term, you know, which is cool.”

While people have been raving about his chemistry with Maya, Donald admitted it was “awkward” at the beginning. He added, “We didn’t even have a chemistry read and then we slowly just became really close… Now, we’re like super close and, like, our families are close.”

Donald recently helped produce President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia’s first short film, but it looks like they could be working together soon! He teased, “She’s just got, like, a brilliant vision, so, like, we’re working on something right now, but we’ll see where it goes.”

Donald also shared his excitement for Usher to represent for Atlanta with his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show! He said, “I’m super stoked… He told me early and it was a secret and I was so amped… I’m so happy for him.”

Glover recently saw Usher perform in Las Vegas, commenting, “Does this guy age? I didn’t know he could skate like that. He was singing and skating.”