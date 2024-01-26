Lenny Kravitz to Receive Music Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2024

In a statement, Jen Neal, Executive Veal President, Live Events and Specials, NBC Universal Entertainment, said, “With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar. Whether he’s writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny’s musical gift is truly unmatched. We’re thrilled to honor him as this year’s Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage.”