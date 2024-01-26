Celebrity News January 26, 2024
Lenny Kravitz to Receive Music Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2024
Rocker Lenny Kravitz will be honored at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards!
Kravitz is set to receive the Music Icon Award for his significant contributions to the music industry.
In a statement, Jen Neal, Executive Veal President, Live Events and Specials, NBC Universal Entertainment, said, “With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar. Whether he’s writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny’s musical gift is truly unmatched. We’re thrilled to honor him as this year’s Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage.”
The People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, will broadcast live on February 18 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock, and E!.
